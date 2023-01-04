Villanova vs. Georgetown: Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch

Villanova starts their 2023 calendar play on the road in Washington DC as the take on the Georgetown Hoyas.
This is your game thread for discussion.
We’ll have a recap posted shortly after the game.
Wednesday, January 4, 2023
6:30pm ET
Villanova Wildcats (7-7, 1-2) vs.
Georgetown Hoyas (5-10, 0-4)
KenPom: Villanova: 53 | Georgetown: 201
Where: Capital One Arena | Washington DC
TV/Streaming: FS1
Odds by DraftKings: Villanova -8.5
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
