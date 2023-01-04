 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Villanova vs. Georgetown: Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch

‘Cats look to start 2023 on a winning note.

Villanova starts their 2023 calendar play on the road in Washington DC as the take on the Georgetown Hoyas.

Wednesday, January 4, 2023
6:30pm ET

Villanova Wildcats (7-7, 1-2) vs.
Georgetown Hoyas (5-10, 0-4)

KenPom: Villanova: 53 | Georgetown: 201
Where: Capital One Arena | Washington DC

TV/Streaming: FS1
Odds by DraftKings: Villanova -8.5
