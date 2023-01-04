Wednesday’s Arizin: Daily links for Jan. 4

It’s Game Day! Here are your daily links to start Wednesday:

Villanova’s Justin Moore still unsure on return from Achilles surgery | Philly Inquirer

“I might play, I might not,” the Villanova star guard said when asked if he’d return to game action this season. Moore is recovering from a torn Achilles.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson more than worth tampering for | NY Post

As it turned out, Brunson was worth far more than the 2025 second-round pick his new employer forfeited in the tampering case.

Source: Georgetown Has Funds for Ewing Buyout, But DeGioia Reluctant to Fire Ewing Midseason | Hilltop Hoops

The latest on Ewing’s future as Georgetown head coach.

How Jalen Brunson won over Knicks fans who cursed him at Villanova | NY Post

The Post spoke to Knicks and St. John's diehards about the complexities of what it's like to now root for Jalen Brunson, the guy who killed their favorite...

Women’s Basketball: Villanova Hosts Georgetown on Wednesday - Villanova University

The Lady ‘Cats are also playing Georgetown, and will be holding down the fort at home.

The Big East is stratifying early - Banners On The Parkway

UConn is still probably the favorite, but there isn’t that much to separate at the top.

College basketball’s AP poll rankings need a voting overhaul - Sports Illustrated

The men’s AP top 25 has never felt more detached from the on-court reality. What can be done about it?

College basketball rankings: Houston jumps to No. 1 in Top 25 And 1 after Purdue takes first loss of season - CBSSports.com

The Boilermakers drop in the Top 25 And 1 after losing at home to Rutgers on Monday

College basketball Power Rankings: Xavier topples UConn, Purdue returns to the top

One of two remaining unbeaten teams in men's college basketball, the Boilermakers are back to No. 1 as Power Rankings return and conference play begins

NCAA committee recommendation would expand basketball tournaments to 90 teams | Yahoo Sports

The recommendation is seeking expansion for the 2024-25 season. 90 teams is one many recommendations in a 39-page report.

College basketball stock report: Buy, sell or hold on Duke, Kentucky, Arizona and more - The Athletic

Seth Davis breaks down 25 top teams, forecasting their future heading into the new year.