Wednesday’s Arizin: Daily links for Jan. 4

It’s Game Day! Here are your daily links to start Wednesday:
Villanova’s Justin Moore still unsure on return from Achilles surgery | Philly Inquirer
“I might play, I might not,” the Villanova star guard said when asked if he’d return to game action this season. Moore is recovering from a torn Achilles.
Knicks’ Jalen Brunson more than worth tampering for | NY Post
As it turned out, Brunson was worth far more than the 2025 second-round pick his new employer forfeited in the tampering case.
Source: Georgetown Has Funds for Ewing Buyout, But DeGioia Reluctant to Fire Ewing Midseason | Hilltop Hoops
The latest on Ewing’s future as Georgetown head coach.
How Jalen Brunson won over Knicks fans who cursed him at Villanova | NY Post
The Post spoke to Knicks and St. John's diehards about the complexities of what it's like to now root for Jalen Brunson, the guy who killed their favorite...
Women’s Basketball: Villanova Hosts Georgetown on Wednesday - Villanova University
The Lady ‘Cats are also playing Georgetown, and will be holding down the fort at home.
The Big East is stratifying early - Banners On The Parkway
UConn is still probably the favorite, but there isn’t that much to separate at the top.
College basketball’s AP poll rankings need a voting overhaul - Sports Illustrated
The men’s AP top 25 has never felt more detached from the on-court reality. What can be done about it?
College basketball rankings: Houston jumps to No. 1 in Top 25 And 1 after Purdue takes first loss of season - CBSSports.com
The Boilermakers drop in the Top 25 And 1 after losing at home to Rutgers on Monday
College basketball Power Rankings: Xavier topples UConn, Purdue returns to the top
One of two remaining unbeaten teams in men's college basketball, the Boilermakers are back to No. 1 as Power Rankings return and conference play begins
NCAA committee recommendation would expand basketball tournaments to 90 teams | Yahoo Sports
The recommendation is seeking expansion for the 2024-25 season. 90 teams is one many recommendations in a 39-page report.
College basketball stock report: Buy, sell or hold on Duke, Kentucky, Arizona and more - The Athletic
Seth Davis breaks down 25 top teams, forecasting their future heading into the new year.
