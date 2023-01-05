State of the Nova Nation: Taking Care of Business

The State of the Nova Nation podcast releases new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.

The podcast is also available for free on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify (a bit later in the day)! You may also listen to the newest episode at the very bottom of the post.

Episode Description: Emma and Pat break down Villanova’s 73-57 win over Georgetown on Wednesday night. While the first half was ugly, the duo discuss how the ‘Cats rallied in the second half by playing fundamental basketball. They talk Mark Armstrong’s coming out game, Jordan Longino injury repercussions and Caleb Daniels’ resurgent shooting performance. Lastly, Emma and Pat preview Nova’s marquee matchup against Xavier on Saturday afternoon, a must-win matchup for Villanova. Be sure to subscribe to the pod, leave us a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNpod.

If the embedded player doesn’t load below, you may also listen to the episode by clicking here.