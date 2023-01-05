Thursday’s Arizin: Daily links for Jan. 4

Happy Thursday! Here are your daily links to begin the day:

Key storylines for all 32 D-I leagues midway through 2022-23 | ESPN

From lofty top-seed hopes to players chasing history, here's what you need to know about every league right now.

Court Report: Why major NCAA Tournament expansion won't happen despite recommendations to change March Madness - CBSSports.com

The most notable proposal is the option for D-I sports with 200-plus teams to allow championship brackets to fill by as many as 25% of that sport's membership. In college basketball, this means the bracket could grow as large as 90 teams. Norlander doubts it's going to expand at all -- at least any time soon

Women’s Basketball: Villanova Wins Fourth In a Row With a 71-64 Victory Over Georgetown - Villanova University

In women’s basketball action on Wednesday evening, the Villanova Wildcats ran their win streak to four in a row with a 71-64 victory over the Georgetown Hoyas. Maddy Siegrist dropped 29 points in the win.

Hopkins scores 27 to help Providence beat No. 4 UConn 73-61 | USA Today

In the nightcap of Wednesday’s Big East slate, after Villanova-Georgetown, the Friars took down UConn behind Bryce Hopkins’ 27-point outing.

College basketball's top 20 transfers: Illinois' Terrence Shannon leads rankings of players at new schools - CBSSports.com

We look at the top players who used the transfer portal to find a new team this season

In a wide-open college basketball field, who will rise to No. 1? | FOX Sports

After Purdue and UConn endured recent upsets, Andy Katz and John Fanta break down who can win it all in a wide-open field.

The top 10 men's college basketball freshmen so far this season, ranked by Andy Katz | NCAA.com

NCAA.com's Andy Katz ranks the nation's 10 most impactful freshmen as conference play gets rolling in the 2022-2023 season.

Georgetown sets Big East futility mark under Patrick Ewing | USA Today

"We recognize this is a challenging and frustrating time for the men’s basketball team and our fans," Georgetown AD Lee Reed said in a statement. Will Georgetown be the next Big East team to make a coaching change?