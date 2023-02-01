 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Villanova vs. Marquette: Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch

By Mike J.
NCAA Basketball: La Salle at Villanova Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday, February 1, 2023
8:30pm ET

Villanova Wildcats (10-11, 4-6) vs.
#14 Marquette Golden Eagles (17-5, 9-2)

KenPom: Villanova: 72 | Marquette: 8
Where: Fiserv Forum | Milwaukee, WI

TV/Streaming: FS1
Odds by DraftKings: Villanova +6
Happy February! Villanova heads to Marquette to face the 14th ranked Golden Eagles at Fiserv Forum.

This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun... and be kind to one another.

We’ll have a recap posted shortly after the game.

