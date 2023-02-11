 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Villanova vs. Seton Hall: Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch

‘Cats head to South Philly to host the Pirates

NCAA Basketball: Seton Hall at Villanova Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, February 11, 2023
8:00pm ET

Villanova Wildcats (11-13, 5-8) vs.
Seton Hall Pirates (15-10, 8-6)

KenPom: Villanova: 67 | Seton Hall: 57
Where: Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, PA

TV/Streaming: FS1
Odds by DraftKings: Villanova OFF
Villanova looks to extend their current win streak as they host the Seton Hall Pirates in South Philly at the Wells Fargo Center, their off-campus home.

This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun... and be kind to one another.

We’ll have a recap posted shortly after the game.

