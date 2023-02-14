Villanova vs. Butler: Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch

|
|
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
8:00pm ET
Villanova Wildcats (12-13, 6-8) vs.
Butler Bulldogs (13-13, 5-10)
KenPom: Villanova: 67 | Butler: 107
Where: Finneran Pavilion | Villanova, PA
TV/Streaming: CBS Sports Network
Odds by DraftKings: Villanova -9.5
Villanova looks to extend their current win-streak against the Butler Bulldogs in a Cats vs. Dogs Valentine’s Day matchup.
This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun... and be kind to one another.
We’ll have a recap posted shortly after the game.
