Villanova vs. Butler: Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch

Valentine’s Day Hoops for the ‘Cats

By Mike J.
NCAA Basketball: Georgetown at Villanova Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday, February 14, 2023
8:00pm ET

Villanova Wildcats (12-13, 6-8) vs.
Butler Bulldogs (13-13, 5-10)

KenPom: Villanova: 67 | Butler: 107
Where: Finneran Pavilion | Villanova, PA

TV/Streaming: CBS Sports Network
Odds by DraftKings: Villanova -9.5
Villanova looks to extend their current win-streak against the Butler Bulldogs in a Cats vs. Dogs Valentine’s Day matchup.

This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun... and be kind to one another.

We’ll have a recap posted shortly after the game.

