Villanova vs. Butler: Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 8:00pm ET

Villanova Wildcats (12-13, 6-8) vs.

Butler Bulldogs (13-13, 5-10)



KenPom: Villanova: 67 | Butler: 107 Where: Finneran Pavilion | Villanova, PA Game Preview

TV/Streaming: CBS Sports Network Watch on FuboTV Odds by DraftKings : Villanova -9.5 Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Villanova Wildcats (12-13, 6-8) vs.Butler Bulldogs (13-13, 5-10)

Villanova looks to extend their current win-streak against the Butler Bulldogs in a Cats vs. Dogs Valentine’s Day matchup.

This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun... and be kind to one another.

We’ll have a recap posted shortly after the game.