State of the Nova Nation podcast: Spreading the Love

The State of the Nova Nation podcast releases new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.

The podcast is also available for free on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify (a bit later in the day)! You may also listen to the newest episode at the very bottom of the post.

Episode Description: Emma and Pat break down Villanova’s 58-54 win over Seton Hall at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday night. The duo discuss whether this was Villanova’s best win of the season, applaud Eric Dixon and the coaching staff for the great game in the paint, and debate how the rotation looks at full health. Then, Emma and Pat preview Nova’s important rematch against Butler on Tuesday night and talk about how this game can set up an integral stretch for the ‘Cats as the season winds down. Be sure to subscribe to the show, leave us a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNpod.

If the embedded player doesn’t load below, you may also listen to the episode by clicking here.