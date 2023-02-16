State of the Nova Nation podcast: Showing Some Bite

The State of the Nova Nation podcast releases new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.

Episode Description: Emma and Pat break down Villanova’s 62-50 win over Butler at the Finneran Pavilion on Wednesday night. The duo discuss the team’s improved defense of late, but the offense’s questionable game plan. Then, they preview Villanova’s match up against Providence on the road on Saturday to start a crucial stretch of the season for the ‘Cats. Finally, Emma and Pat answer a healthy batch of questions from the mailbag. Be sure to subscribe to the show, leave us a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNpod.

