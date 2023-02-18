Villanova vs. Providence: Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch

|
Saturday, February 18, 2023
4:30pm ET
Villanova Wildcats (13-13, 7-8) vs.
#24 Providence Friars (19-7, 11-4)
KenPom: Villanova: 66 | Providence: 30
Where: Amiga Mutual Pavilion | Providence, RI
TV/Streaming: FOX
Odds by DraftKings: Villanova OFF
The Wildcats look to extend their winning streak as they head to Providence to take on the 24th ranked Friars at the
Dunkin Donuts Center Amica Mutual Pavilion.
