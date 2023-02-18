 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Villanova vs. Providence: Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch

By Mike J.
Georgetown v Villanova Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Saturday, February 18, 2023
4:30pm ET

Villanova Wildcats (13-13, 7-8) vs.
#24 Providence Friars (19-7, 11-4)

KenPom: Villanova: 66 | Providence: 30
Where: Amiga Mutual Pavilion | Providence, RI

TV/Streaming: FOX
Odds by DraftKings: Villanova OFF
The Wildcats look to extend their winning streak as they head to Providence to take on the 24th ranked Friars at the Dunkin Donuts Center Amica Mutual Pavilion.

This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun... and be kind to one another.

We’ll have a recap posted shortly after the game.

