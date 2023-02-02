State of the Nova Nation podcast: Out of Sync

The State of the Nova Nation podcast releases new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.

Episode Description: Pat recaps Villanova’s late night loss to Marquette and explains why the feeling of deja vu is so prevalent for this Wildcat team. He details the themes that have held the Cats’ back this season and illustrates how they impacted the game on Wednesday night. He then previews Villanova’s next opponent, Creighton, before finishing with some questions from the mailbag. Be sure to subscribe to the show on iTunes, follow it on Spotify and follow us on Twitter @SoNNpod.

