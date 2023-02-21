Villanova vs. Xavier: Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 6:30pm ET

Villanova Wildcats (13-14, 7-9) vs.

#16 Xavier Musketeers (20-7, 12-4)



KenPom: Villanova: 72 | Xavier: 22 Where: Cintas Center | Cincinnati, OH Game Preview

TV/Streaming: FS1 Watch on FuboTV Odds by DraftKings : Villanova +4.5 Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Villanova Wildcats (13-14, 7-9) vs.#16 Xavier Musketeers (20-7, 12-4)

Villanova heads to Ohio to take on Xavier who is in a 3-way tie for second place in the BIG EAST.

This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun... and be kind to one another.

We’ll have a recap posted shortly after the game.