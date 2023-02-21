Villanova vs. Xavier: Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch

|
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
6:30pm ET
Villanova Wildcats (13-14, 7-9) vs.
#16 Xavier Musketeers (20-7, 12-4)
KenPom: Villanova: 72 | Xavier: 22
Where: Cintas Center | Cincinnati, OH
TV/Streaming: FS1
Odds by DraftKings: Villanova +4.5
Villanova heads to Ohio to take on Xavier who is in a 3-way tie for second place in the BIG EAST.
This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun... and be kind to one another.
We’ll have a recap posted shortly after the game.
