State of the Nova Nation podcast ... with Allan Ray!

The State of the Nova Nation podcast releases new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.

The podcast is also available for free on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify (a bit later in the day)! You may also listen to the newest episode at the very bottom of the post.

Episode Description: Emma and Pat welcome Villanova legend Allan Ray (@ARayfor3) on the podcast for an exciting conversation about the state of Villanova basketball. The trio discuss the team’s road mindset, leadership amidst a losing season, and specifics about the team’s offensive and defensive game plan. Allan also gives his perspective on Villanova’s floor and ceiling for the remainder of the season. Finally, Emma and Pat preview Villanova’s match up against Xavier at the Cintas Center on Tuesday night. Be sure to subscribe to the show, leave a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNpod.

If the embedded player doesn’t load below, you may also listen to the episode by clicking here.