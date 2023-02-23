State of the Nova Nation: The Best Win of the Season

The State of the Nova Nation podcast releases new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.

The podcast is also available for free on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify (a bit later in the day)! You may also listen to the newest episode at the very bottom of the post.

Episode Description: Emma breaks down Villanova’s 64-63 win at the Cintas Center over Xavier on Tuesday night. She talks about the importance of this win, including it being Villanova’s first Quad 1 win of the season, the best road win of the season and the first time Xavier has lost at home in conference play this season. She discusses Justin Moore’s game-changing offensive performance, the defense’s ability to limit Xavier’s multiple scoring threats and Kyle Neptune’s adaptability and risk-taking measures with the rotation. Lastly, Emma previews Villanova’s match up against Creighton on Saturday and answers a full batch of mailbag questions. Be sure to subscribe to the show, leave a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNpod.

If the embedded player doesn’t load below, you may also listen to the episode by clicking here.