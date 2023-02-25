Villanova vs. Creighton: Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch

|
|
Saturday, February 25, 2023
12pm ET
Villanova Wildcats (14-14, 8-9) vs.
#19 Creighton Bluejays (18-10, 12-5)
KenPom: Villanova: 69 | Creighton: 12
Where: Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, PA
TV/Streaming: FOX
Odds by DraftKings: Villanova OFF
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Villanova hosts the 19th-ranked Creighton Bluejays on Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center with a chance for a second consecutive win over a ranked BIG EAST squad.
This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun... and be kind to one another.
We’ll have a recap posted shortly after the game.
Loading comments...