Villanova vs. Creighton: Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch

‘Cats host the 19th ranked Bluejays

Saturday, February 25, 2023
12pm ET

Villanova Wildcats (14-14, 8-9) vs.
#19 Creighton Bluejays (18-10, 12-5)

KenPom: Villanova: 69 | Creighton: 12
Where: Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, PA

TV/Streaming: FOX
Odds by DraftKings: Villanova OFF
Villanova hosts the 19th-ranked Creighton Bluejays on Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center with a chance for a second consecutive win over a ranked BIG EAST squad.

This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun... and be kind to one another.

We’ll have a recap posted shortly after the game.

