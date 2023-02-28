 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

State of the Nova Nation: Hello Hope

Villanova stays hot after a second straight Quad One win over Creighton on Saturday.

By Emma Houghton
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

State of the Nova Nation Podcast VU Hoops

The State of the Nova Nation podcast releases new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.

The podcast is also available for free on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify (a bit later in the day)! You may also listen to the newest episode at the very bottom of the post.

Episode Description: Emma and Pat break down Villanova’s 79-67 win over Creighton on Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center. The duo discuss Eric Dixon’s dominant 31-point performance, the game-winning strategy from the coaching staff and the team’s ability to string together two straight Quad One wins. Then, Emma and Pat preview ‘Nova’s match up at Seton Hall on Tuesday night while talking about the larger implications of this game in the Big East conference. Be sure to subscribe to the show, leave us a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNpod.

If the embedded player doesn’t load below, you may also listen to the episode by clicking here.

In This Stream

The State Of The Nova Nation Podcast

View all 88 stories

More From VU Hoops

Loading comments...