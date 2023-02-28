 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Villanova vs. Seton Hall: Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch

Can the ‘Cats continue their winning ways?

Tuesday, February 28, 2023
830pm ET

Villanova Wildcats (15-14, 9-9) vs.
Seton Hall Pirates (16-13, 9-9)

KenPom: Villanova: 62 | Seton Hall: 75
Where: Prudential Center | Newark, NJ

TV/Streaming: FS1
Odds by DraftKings: Villanova -1.5
Villanova looks to build on their recent wins as they head up the Jersey Turnpike to take on Seton Hall at the Prudential Center in Newark.

This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun... and be kind to one another.

We’ll have a recap posted shortly after the game.

