 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Villanova vs. Creighton: Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch

‘Cats continue their midwest road trip in Omaha.

By Mike J.
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Basketball: Villanova at St. Joseph Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, February 4, 2023
7:30pm ET

Villanova Wildcats (10-12, 4-7) vs.
Creighton Bluejays (14-8, 8-3)

KenPom: Villanova: 72 | Creighton: 11
Where: CHI Health Center Omaha | Omaha, NE

TV/Streaming: FOX
Odds by DraftKings: Villanova OFF
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Villanova continues their midwest road trip to visit Omaha, NE to take on the Creighton Bluejays.

This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun... and be kind to one another.

We’ll have a recap posted shortly after the game.

More From VU Hoops

Loading comments...