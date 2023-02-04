Villanova vs. Creighton: Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch

Saturday, February 4, 2023 7:30pm ET

Villanova Wildcats (10-12, 4-7) vs.

Creighton Bluejays (14-8, 8-3)



KenPom: Villanova: 72 | Creighton: 11 Where: CHI Health Center Omaha | Omaha, NE Game Preview

TV/Streaming: FOX Watch on FuboTV Odds by DraftKings : Villanova OFF Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Villanova continues their midwest road trip to visit Omaha, NE to take on the Creighton Bluejays.

This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun... and be kind to one another.

We’ll have a recap posted shortly after the game.