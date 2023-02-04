Villanova vs. Creighton: Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch

|
|
Saturday, February 4, 2023
7:30pm ET
Villanova Wildcats (10-12, 4-7) vs.
Creighton Bluejays (14-8, 8-3)
KenPom: Villanova: 72 | Creighton: 11
Where: CHI Health Center Omaha | Omaha, NE
TV/Streaming: FOX
Odds by DraftKings: Villanova OFF
Villanova continues their midwest road trip to visit Omaha, NE to take on the Creighton Bluejays.
This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun... and be kind to one another.
We’ll have a recap posted shortly after the game.
