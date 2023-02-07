State of the Nova Nation: Closing Time

The State of the Nova Nation podcast releases new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.

Episode Description: Emma and Pat break down Villanova’s 66-61 loss to Creighton in Omaha on Saturday night. The duo start by discussing the few positives from the game, including Eric Dixon’s great offensive performance. Then, they focus on the recurring detrimental traits the team has shown throughout the season: inability to close out games, poor play-calling in late-game situations and an emphasis on the 3-pt shot without proper shooting personnel. Emma and Pat set expectations for the rest of the season before previewing Nova’s matchup against DePaul on Wednesday night at The Finneran Pavilion. Be sure to subscribe to the podcast, leave us a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNpod.

