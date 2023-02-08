Villanova vs. DePaul: Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 8:30pm ET

Villanova Wildcats (10-13, 4-8) vs.

DePaul Blue Demons (9-15, 3-10)



KenPom: Villanova: 70 | DePaul: 137 Where: Finneran Pavilion | Villanova, PA Game Preview

TV/Streaming: FS1 Watch on FuboTV

Villanova returns to their on-campus home, the Finneran Pavilion, to host the DePaul Blue Demons.

This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun... and be kind to one another.

We’ll have a recap posted shortly after the game.