Villanova vs. DePaul: Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch

|
|
Wednesday, February 8, 2023
8:30pm ET
Villanova Wildcats (10-13, 4-8) vs.
DePaul Blue Demons (9-15, 3-10)
KenPom: Villanova: 70 | DePaul: 137
Where: Finneran Pavilion | Villanova, PA
TV/Streaming: FS1
Odds by DraftKings: Villanova -9
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Villanova returns to their on-campus home, the Finneran Pavilion, to host the DePaul Blue Demons.
This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun... and be kind to one another.
We’ll have a recap posted shortly after the game.
Loading comments...