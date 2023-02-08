 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Villanova vs. DePaul: Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch

‘Cats return home to host the Blue Demons

NCAA Basketball: Oklahoma at Villanova Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday, February 8, 2023
8:30pm ET

Villanova Wildcats (10-13, 4-8) vs.
DePaul Blue Demons (9-15, 3-10)

KenPom: Villanova: 70 | DePaul: 137
Where: Finneran Pavilion | Villanova, PA

TV/Streaming: FS1
Odds by DraftKings: Villanova -9
Villanova returns to their on-campus home, the Finneran Pavilion, to host the DePaul Blue Demons.

This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun... and be kind to one another.

We’ll have a recap posted shortly after the game.

