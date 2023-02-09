State of the Nova Nation: Once a Wildcat, Always a Wildcat

The State of the Nova Nation podcast releases new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.

Episode Description: Emma and Pat break down Villanova’s 81-65 victory over DePaul on Wednesday night at the Finneran Pavilion. But most importantly, they discuss the other activities of the night, including honoring Jay Wright pre-game, retiring Jalen Brunson’s jersey at halftime, and finding out mid-game that Josh Hart was traded to the New York Knicks. The duo talk about the positives from Villanova’s win, like Justin Moore’s first truly great offensive night since his return and Cam Whitmore’s all-around performance, before previewing the team’s important matchup against Seton Hall at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday night. Be sure to subscribe to the show, leave a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNpod.

