How to watch the Selection Sunday bracket releases

It’s Selection Sunday.

As conference tournaments conclude, the Field of 68 for the 2023 NCAA Men’s College Basketball Tournament will be announced later today.

Villanova fans are not expecting an invitation to The Dance but that decision will be confirmed on Sunday evening.

BUY: 2023 Villanova Gear

Villanova’s Resume

Record : 17-16

: 17-16 Bid : Lost, BIG EAST Tournament Quarterfinals

: Lost, BIG EAST Tournament Quarterfinals KenPom : #59

: #59 NET Ranking : #76 (Quad 1, 2-11... Quad 2, 3-3... Quad 3, 6-2 or Quad 4, 6-0)

: #76 (Quad 1, 2-11... Quad 2, 3-3... Quad 3, 6-2 or Quad 4, 6-0) Bad Losses: DePaul (#164), Portland (#163),

The First Four starts on Tuesday, March 14th in Dayton. Here are the other venues for this year’s March Madness.

2023 NCAA Tournament Venues 2023 DATES ROUND CITY, STATE VENUE 2023 DATES ROUND CITY, STATE VENUE March 14-15 First Four Dayton, OH UD Arena March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Orlando, FL Amway Center March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Albany, NY MVP Arena March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Denver, CO Ball Arena March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum March 23 & 25 West Regional Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena March 23 & 25 East Regional New York, NY Madison Square Garden March 24 & 26 Midwest Regional Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center March 24 & 26 South Regional Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center April 1 & 3 Final Four Houston, TX NRG Stadium

The Tournament will conclude with the Final Four April 1-3 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show is today, March 12th, at 6p ET. Here is information on how you can tune in via streaming or cable.

2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show

Date : Sunday, March 12 | Time : 6p ET

: Sunday, March 12 | : 6p ET TV: CBS (Watch on YouTubeTV)

CBS (Watch on YouTubeTV) Live stream: March Madness Live

Once the pairings are announced, you will be able to check betting lines for the NCAA tournament on DraftKings.

Villanova Women #10

Record : 28-6, 17-3

: 28-6, 17-3 Bid : Lost, BIG EAST Tournament Championship

: Lost, BIG EAST Tournament Championship NET Ranking: #12

2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Selection Show