How to watch the Selection Sunday bracket releases

The ‘Nova men are not expecting an invitation to dance, but the Women may be hosting...

It’s Selection Sunday.

As conference tournaments conclude, the Field of 68 for the 2023 NCAA Men’s College Basketball Tournament will be announced later today.

Villanova fans are not expecting an invitation to The Dance but that decision will be confirmed on Sunday evening.

Villanova’s Resume

  • Record: 17-16
  • Bid: Lost, BIG EAST Tournament Quarterfinals
  • KenPom: #59
  • NET Ranking: #76 (Quad 1, 2-11... Quad 2, 3-3... Quad 3, 6-2 or Quad 4, 6-0)
  • Bad Losses: DePaul (#164), Portland (#163),

The First Four starts on Tuesday, March 14th in Dayton. Here are the other venues for this year’s March Madness.

2023 NCAA Tournament Venues

2023 DATES ROUND CITY, STATE VENUE
2023 DATES ROUND CITY, STATE VENUE
March 14-15 First Four Dayton, OH UD Arena
March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena
March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Orlando, FL Amway Center
March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Albany, NY MVP Arena
March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Denver, CO Ball Arena
March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
March 23 & 25 West Regional Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
March 23 & 25 East Regional New York, NY Madison Square Garden
March 24 & 26 Midwest Regional Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
March 24 & 26 South Regional Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
April 1 & 3 Final Four Houston, TX NRG Stadium

The Tournament will conclude with the Final Four April 1-3 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show is today, March 12th, at 6p ET. Here is information on how you can tune in via streaming or cable.

2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show

Villanova Women #10

  • Record: 28-6, 17-3
  • Bid: Lost, BIG EAST Tournament Championship
  • NET Ranking: #12

2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Selection Show

