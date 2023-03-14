State of the Nova Nation: Dancing in the Dark

The State of the Nova Nation podcast releases new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.

The podcast is also available for free on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify (a bit later in the day)!

Episode Description: Emma and Pat break down a busy week of Villanova basketball as the men’s team gets left out of the NCAA Tournament and the women’s team draws a No. 4 seed. First, the duo discuss takeaways from the Big East Tournament, including Villanova’s defensive meltdown, Marquette’s run and the couching carousel in the conference. Then, they preview Nova’s NIT matchup against the 3-point happy Liberty Flames on Tuesday night. Lastly, Emma and Pat preview the women’s teams’ path to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament before answering a full mailbag of listener questions. Be sure to subscribe to the show, leave a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNpod.

