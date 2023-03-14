 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

State of the Nova Nation: Dancing in the Dark

The ‘Cats get ready for their NIT matchup against Liberty on Tuesday night, while the Lady ‘Cats dance onto the NCAA Tourney.

By Emma Houghton
State of the Nova Nation Podcast VU Hoops

Episode Description: Emma and Pat break down a busy week of Villanova basketball as the men’s team gets left out of the NCAA Tournament and the women’s team draws a No. 4 seed. First, the duo discuss takeaways from the Big East Tournament, including Villanova’s defensive meltdown, Marquette’s run and the couching carousel in the conference. Then, they preview Nova’s NIT matchup against the 3-point happy Liberty Flames on Tuesday night. Lastly, Emma and Pat preview the women’s teams’ path to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament before answering a full mailbag of listener questions. Be sure to subscribe to the show, leave a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNpod.

