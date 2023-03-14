2023 NIT: Villanova vs. Liberty- Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch

|
2023 NIT 1st Round
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
9pm ET
Villanova Wildcats (17-16) vs.
(2) Liberty Flames (26-8)
KenPom: Villanova: 60 | Liberty: 48
Where: Liberty Arena | Lynchburg, VA
TV/Streaming: ESPN2
Odds by DraftKings: Villanova +4
Villanova is on the road for the first round of the NIT as they take the court at Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, VA to take on the 2nd seed Liberty Flames.
This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun... and be kind to one another.
We’ll have a recap posted shortly after the game
