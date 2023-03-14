 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 NIT: Villanova vs. Liberty- Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch

It’s not where ‘Nova fans want to be, but it’s where we are...

By Mike J.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 14 Butler at Villanova Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

2023 NIT 1st Round
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
9pm ET

Villanova Wildcats (17-16) vs.
(2) Liberty Flames (26-8)

KenPom: Villanova: 60 | Liberty: 48
Where: Liberty Arena | Lynchburg, VA

TV/Streaming: ESPN2

Odds by DraftKings: Villanova +4
Villanova is on the road for the first round of the NIT as they take the court at Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, VA to take on the 2nd seed Liberty Flames.

This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun... and be kind to one another.

We’ll have a recap posted shortly after the game

