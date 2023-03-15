Maddy Siegrist named to AP All-America 1st Team

Villanova senior forward Maddy Siegrist has been named an AP First Team All-American; the first female Wildcat to earn that honor. The BIG EAST Player of the Year led the nation in averaging 28.9 points per game this season. This season Siegrist became the all-time leading scorer in school history (both men and women); she is also the BIG EAST’s regular season scoring leader with 1,693 career conference points.

Siegrist was an Honorable Mention All-American last season.

Aliyah Boston (South Carolina), Iowa’s Caitlin Clark (Iowa), Angel Reese (LSU), and Indiana’s Mackenzie Holmes join Siegrist on the first team. Boston and Clark were unanimous choices.

Siegrist and the rest of the Lady Wildcats continue their season on Saturday as 4th seed ‘Nova hosts the 13-seed Cleveland State at the Finneran Pavilion. She is 16 points shy of becoming the fifth player to score 1,000 points in a season.