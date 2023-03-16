State of the Nova Nation podcast: Flaming Out

The State of the Nova Nation podcast releases new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.

Episode Description: Emma and Pat break down Villanova’s 62-57 first-round NIT loss to Liberty on Tuesday night. The duo discuss Mark Armstrong’s encouraging role in the starting lineup, Trey Patterson’s DNP and the offense’s struggles. Then, they touch on Brandon Slater and Caleb Daniels’ last games in Villanova uniforms. Lastly, Emma and Pat preview the most exciting first round matchups for Big East teams in the NCAA Tournament and debate who has the highest ceiling for a deep run. Be sure to subscribe to the show, leave us a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNpod.

