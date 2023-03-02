State of the Nova Nation podcast: Riding the Wave

The State of the Nova Nation podcast releases new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.

The podcast is also available for free on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify (a bit later in the day)! You may also listen to the newest episode at the very bottom of the post.

Episode Description: Emma and Pat break down Villanova’s 76-72 win at Seton Hall on Tuesday night to complete the season sweep of the Pirates. The duo discuss Nova’s pristine free throw shooting, the offense’s balanced effort and Cam Whitmore’s strong play of late. They also talk about a few negatives from the game, including Nova’s poor offensive rebounding performance. Then, Emma and Pat transition towards a preview of the UConn Huskies as Villanova looks to win its fourth straight Quad One game to finish out the regular season. Be sure to subscribe to the show, leave us a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNpod.

If the embedded player doesn’t load below, you may also listen to the episode by clicking here.