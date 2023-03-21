State of the Nova Nation: 2022-23 Season in Review

The State of the Nova Nation podcast releases new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.

The podcast is also available for free on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify (a bit later in the day)! You may also listen to the newest episode at the very bottom of the post.

Episode Description: Emma and Pat take you through all the questions you’re curious about now that the book has been closed on the 2022-23 season. The duo discuss impressions of Kyle Neptune after year one, who stays/who goes, what Villanova’s strategy in the transfer portal should be, how the season will be remembered and so much more. They also take you through the run the Lady Cats are on after Denise Dillon’s squad punched their ticket to the Sweet 16. Be sure to subscribe to the show, leave us a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNpod.

With this being the last full episode of the season, we want to thank everyone for listening to the show and supporting it all season long. Be on the lookout for shorter episodes that will be released sporadically throughout the offseason.

If the embedded player doesn’t load below, you may also listen to the episode by clicking here.