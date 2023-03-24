 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Women’s Sweet 16, Villanova vs. Miami: Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch

‘Cats play for a trip to the Regional Final

2023 NCAA WOMEN'S SWEET 16
Friday, March 24, 2023
2:30pm ET

(4) Villanova Wildcats (30-6) vs.
(9) Miami Hurricanes (21-12)

Women's NET Ranking: Villanova: 12 | Miami: 50
Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena | Greenville, SC
TV/Streaming: ESPN
Odds by DraftKings: Villanova -5
Here we go! The Villanova Women take on Miami in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in Greenville, SC.

This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun... and be kind to one another.

We’ll have a recap posted shortly after the game.

