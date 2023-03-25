State of the Nova Nation: A Season to Remember for Villanova women's basketball

The State of the Nova Nation podcast releases new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.

The podcast is also available for free on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify (a bit later in the day)! You may also listen to the newest episode at the very bottom of the post.

Episode Description: Emma and Pat break down Villanova’s 70-65 loss to the Miami Hurricanes in the Sweet 16 on Friday afternoon. The duo discuss the overall performance of the team this season, including the 30-win campaign, record-breaking statistics from All-American Maddy Siegrist and continued development and growth from the rest of the roster. They talk about the keys to the loss, including a poor rebounding performance and a stifling Miami full-court defense, but highlight Villanova’s late comeback and the grit shown by the team. Be sure to subscribe to the show, leave us a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNpod.

