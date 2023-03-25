 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

State of the Nova Nation: A Season to Remember for Villanova women's basketball

The Villanova’s women’s team drops a heartbreaker to Miami in the Sweet 16.

By Emma Houghton
Episode Description: Emma and Pat break down Villanova’s 70-65 loss to the Miami Hurricanes in the Sweet 16 on Friday afternoon. The duo discuss the overall performance of the team this season, including the 30-win campaign, record-breaking statistics from All-American Maddy Siegrist and continued development and growth from the rest of the roster. They talk about the keys to the loss, including a poor rebounding performance and a stifling Miami full-court defense, but highlight Villanova’s late comeback and the grit shown by the team. Be sure to subscribe to the show, leave us a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNpod.

