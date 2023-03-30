Buffalo hires Villanova associate, George Halcovage, as head coach

The University of Buffalo have announced their newest head coach, plucking George Halcovage III from the Kyle Neptune’s Villanova coaching staff.

Halcovage has been on the ‘Nova staff for 15 years as a staffer under Jay Wright and then Neptune.

The new Buffalo head coach graduated from Babson College then landed on the Main Line in 2008 as a graduate assistant. His next promotions saw him take on the Video Coordinator and Director of Basketball Operations roles before taking on an assistant coach title in 2017. He was elevated to Associate Head Coach in 2021.

During his tenure, he was on staff for four Final Fours and two National Championships.

Good Luck to Coach G. in Buffalo!