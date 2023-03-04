Villanova vs. UConn: Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch

|
|
Saturday, March 4, 2023
7:30pm ET
Villanova Wildcats (16-14, 10-9) vs.
#14 Connecticut Huskies (23-7, 12-7)
KenPom: Villanova: 56 | UConn: 5
Where: Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, PA
TV/Streaming: FOX
Odds by DraftKings: Villanova +2.5
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Here we go! Villanova’s regular season comes to an end on Saturday as the ‘Cats host #14 UConn at the Wells Fargo Center.
Get ready… the Nike NCAA Post-Season Bench Shirt is here!#Villanova #ad #Nike #MarchMadnesshttps://t.co/Kq8Wuq0wnG— VU Hoops (@VUhoops) March 1, 2023
This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun... and be kind to one another.
We’ll have a recap posted shortly after the game.
Loading comments...