Villanova vs. UConn: Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch

The regular season wraps up in South Philly.

Saturday, March 4, 2023
7:30pm ET

Villanova Wildcats (16-14, 10-9) vs.
#14 Connecticut Huskies (23-7, 12-7)

KenPom: Villanova: 56 | UConn: 5
Where: Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, PA

TV/Streaming: FOX
Odds by DraftKings: Villanova +2.5
Here we go! Villanova’s regular season comes to an end on Saturday as the ‘Cats host #14 UConn at the Wells Fargo Center.

This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun... and be kind to one another.

We’ll have a recap posted shortly after the game.

