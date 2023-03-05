2022-23 All-Big East teams revealed: Dixon, Whitmore, Armstrong earn All-Big East nods

The Big East announced its annual all-conference teams and three Wildcats earned recognition.

Forward Eric Dixon was named to the All-Big East second team. Meanwhile, first-year players Cam Whitmore and Mark Armstrong both landed on the Big East All-Freshman Team.

Dixon led the ‘Cats with 15.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game this season. He shot 50.3% overall and 37.8% from long range.

Whitmore, who is also in consideration for Big East Freshman of the Year, averaged 12.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and a team-best 1.5 steals per game after missing the first seven games of the season with a thumb injury. He was a unanimous selection for the all-freshman team.

As for Armstrong, he had a couple starts, but became an impact player off the bench. The quick-footed guard had 5.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He shot 39.2% on the floor this season.

All-Big East first team

Souley Boum, Xavier

Jordan Hawkins, UConn

Bryce Hopkins, Providence

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton

Tyler Kolek, Marquette

Adama Sanogo, UConn

All-Big East second team

Eric Dixon, Villanova

Oso Ighodaro, Marquette

Kam Jones, Marquette

Colby Jones, Xavier

Joel Soriano, St. John’s

All-Big East honorable mention

Trey Alexander, Creighton

Baylor Scheierman, Creighton

Devin Carter, Providence

Jack Nunge, Xavier

Big East All-Freshman team

Mark Armstrong, Villanova

Desmond Claude, Xavier

Donovan Clingan, UConn

Alex Karaban, UConn

AJ Storr, St. John’s

Cam Whitmore, Villanova