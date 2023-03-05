2022-23 All-Big East teams revealed: Dixon, Whitmore, Armstrong earn All-Big East nods

The Big East announced its annual all-conference teams and three Wildcats earned recognition.
Forward Eric Dixon was named to the All-Big East second team. Meanwhile, first-year players Cam Whitmore and Mark Armstrong both landed on the Big East All-Freshman Team.
Dixon led the ‘Cats with 15.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game this season. He shot 50.3% overall and 37.8% from long range.
Whitmore, who is also in consideration for Big East Freshman of the Year, averaged 12.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and a team-best 1.5 steals per game after missing the first seven games of the season with a thumb injury. He was a unanimous selection for the all-freshman team.
As for Armstrong, he had a couple starts, but became an impact player off the bench. The quick-footed guard had 5.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He shot 39.2% on the floor this season.
All-Big East first team
Souley Boum, Xavier
Jordan Hawkins, UConn
Bryce Hopkins, Providence
Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton
Tyler Kolek, Marquette
Adama Sanogo, UConn
All-Big East second team
Eric Dixon, Villanova
Oso Ighodaro, Marquette
Kam Jones, Marquette
Colby Jones, Xavier
Joel Soriano, St. John’s
All-Big East honorable mention
Trey Alexander, Creighton
Baylor Scheierman, Creighton
Devin Carter, Providence
Jack Nunge, Xavier
Big East All-Freshman team
Mark Armstrong, Villanova
Desmond Claude, Xavier
Donovan Clingan, UConn
Alex Karaban, UConn
AJ Storr, St. John’s
Cam Whitmore, Villanova
