Daniels earns Big East Sportsmanship Award; other individual 2022-23 accolades announced

The Big East announced the winners for four individual end-of-season awards on Monday.

Of the award-winning quartet, Villanova’s Caleb Daniels was given the Big East Sportsmanship Award.

All individual accolades are voted by the conference’s coaches, and they are not allowed to vote for their own players.

Daniels is second on the team in scoring with a 14.6 points per game average. He’s connected on a team-best 71 three-pointers this season. He’s also played the most minutes this season at 33.6 per game.

The Big East also announced its defensive player of the year, most improved player and sixth man award winners.

Major individual awards, such as the Big East player of the year, coach of the year, scholar-athlete of the year and freshman of the year will be announced on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Big East Defensive Player of the Year

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton

Big East Most Improved Player

Joel Soriano, St. John’s

Big East Sixth Man Award

David Joplin, Marquette

Big East Sportsmanship Award

Caleb Daniels, Villanova