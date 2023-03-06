2023 Women’s Big East Championship, Villanova vs. UConn: Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch

2023 BIG EAST WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP Monday, March 6, 2023 7pm ET

#10 Villanova Wildcats (28-5, 17-3) vs.

#7 Connecticut Huskies (28-5, 18-2)



Women's NET Ranking: Villanova: 12 | UConn: 2 Where: Mohegan Sun Arena | Uncasville, CT TV/Streaming: FS1 Watch on FuboTV Odds by DraftKings : Villanova +15.5

The Lady Wildcats are in the 2023 BIG EAST Women’s Basketball Championship against the top-seeded UConn Huskies. Villanova’s back-to-back BIG EAST championship game appearances are happening for the first time since 1986-87.

