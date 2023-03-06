2023 Women’s Big East Championship, Villanova vs. UConn: Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch

|
2023 BIG EAST WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Monday, March 6, 2023
7pm ET
#10 Villanova Wildcats (28-5, 17-3) vs.
#7 Connecticut Huskies (28-5, 18-2)
Women's NET Ranking: Villanova: 12 | UConn: 2
Where: Mohegan Sun Arena | Uncasville, CT
TV/Streaming: FS1
Odds by DraftKings: Villanova +15.5
The Lady Wildcats are in the 2023 BIG EAST Women’s Basketball Championship against the top-seeded UConn Huskies. Villanova’s back-to-back BIG EAST championship game appearances are happening for the first time since 1986-87.
This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun... and be kind to one another.
