State of the Nova Nation: 2023 Big East Tournament Preview with Matt St. Jean

Dark horses, x-factors, match up predictions and more for the upcoming Big East Tournament!

By Emma Houghton
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The State of the Nova Nation podcast releases new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.

The podcast is also available for free on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify (a bit later in the day)! You may also listen to the newest episode at the very bottom of the post.

Episode Description: Emma and Pat welcome Matt St. Jean (@mattstdream), co-host of the Road to the Garden podcast, onto the show to preview the upcoming Big East Tournament. The trio discuss award season, and whether any players in the conference got snubbed. Then, they talk about each team’s biggest weakness, potential match up scenarios for Villanova, and which team is in the most prime position to lift the trophy on Saturday night. Lastly, Emma and Pat answer a mailbag of listener questions. Be sure to subscribe to the show, leave us a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNpod.

