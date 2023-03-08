Villanova vs. Georgetown: Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch

|
|
2023 BIG EAST Tournament
Wednesday, March 8, 2023
8pm ET
Villanova Wildcats (16-15, 10-10) vs.
Georgetown Hoyas (7-24, 2-18)
KenPom: Villanova: 66 | Georgetown: 219
Where: Madison Square Garden | New York, NY
TV/Streaming: FS1
Odds by DraftKings: Villanova -11
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
The 2023 BIG EAST Tournament begins for Villanova as the Wildcats take on Georgetown in the 6 vs. 11 seed matchup.
This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun... and be kind to one another.
We’ll have a recap posted shortly after the game.
Loading comments...