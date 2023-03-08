 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Villanova vs. Georgetown: Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch

The BET begins at MSG.

NCAA Basketball: Creighton at Villanova Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

2023 BIG EAST Tournament
Wednesday, March 8, 2023
8pm ET

Villanova Wildcats (16-15, 10-10) vs.
Georgetown Hoyas (7-24, 2-18)

KenPom: Villanova: 66 | Georgetown: 219
Where: Madison Square Garden | New York, NY

TV/Streaming: FS1
Odds by DraftKings: Villanova -11
The 2023 BIG EAST Tournament begins for Villanova as the Wildcats take on Georgetown in the 6 vs. 11 seed matchup.

This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun... and be kind to one another.

We’ll have a recap posted shortly after the game.

