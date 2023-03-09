2023 Big East Tournament: Villanova vs. Creighton- Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch

|
|
2023 BIG EAST Tournament
Thursday, March 9, 2023
9:30pm ET
Villanova Wildcats (17-15, 10-10) vs.
#24 Creighton Bluejays (20-11, 14-6)
KenPom: Villanova: 54 | Creighton: 12
Where: Madison Square Garden | New York, NY
TV/Streaming: FS1
Odds by DraftKings: Villanova +5
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Villanova moves on to the 2023 BIG EAST Tournament Quarterfinals where they will take on 24th ranked, and 3rd seed, Creighton Bluejays at Madison Square Garden.
This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun... and be kind to one another.
We’ll have a recap posted shortly after the game.
Loading comments...