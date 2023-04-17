 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

State of the Nova Nation: Bamba, Dunleavy and Moore!

Villanova’s offseason is officially in full swing

By Patrick Zeng
Episode Description: Emma and Pat are back to catch you up on all the Villanova offseason news so far. The tandem discuss the implications of Justin Moore’s return, Cam Whitmore’s departure and what the expect from the newest ‘Cat TJ Bamba. They also explore other potential options Nova can add to its roster as well as what Baker Dunleavy’s new role as General Manager of Men’s and Women’s Basketball means for the program moving forward. Don’t forget to subscribe to the show and be sure to follow us on Twitter @SONNpod.

