State of the Nova Nation: Bamba, Dunleavy and Moore!

The State of the Nova Nation podcast releases new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.

The podcast is also available for free on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify (a bit later in the day)!

Episode Description: Emma and Pat are back to catch you up on all the Villanova offseason news so far. The tandem discuss the implications of Justin Moore’s return, Cam Whitmore’s departure and what the expect from the newest ‘Cat TJ Bamba. They also explore other potential options Nova can add to its roster as well as what Baker Dunleavy’s new role as General Manager of Men’s and Women’s Basketball means for the program moving forward. Don’t forget to subscribe to the show and be sure to follow us on Twitter @SONNpod.

If the embedded player doesn’t load below, you may also listen to the episode by clicking here.