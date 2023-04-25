The Sun’s Arizin: News for April 25th

Time to catch up on some links around Villanova and Basketball, in general.

Knicks fans need to thank their lucky stars for Villanova, Jay Wright | Daily Knicks

The New York Knicks picked up a massive 101-97 Game 1 playoff win over the Cavaliers thanks to Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart's efforts down the stretch.

Villanova University Receives $20 Million Gift from Bancel Philanthropies | Villanova University

Villanova University President, the Rev. Peter M. Donohue, OSA, PhD, today announced a $20 million gift from Bancel Philanthropies to support students enrolled at Villanova as part of the University’s partnership with The Posse Foundation, one of the most prestigious college access, success and youth leadership development programs in the U.S.

Josh Hart's most important skill: Winning - Newsday

His team-oriented play since joining the Knicks at the trade deadline has carried over to the playoffs.

2023 3X Nationals Announced | USA Basketball

USA Basketball announced today the 2023 USA Basketball 3X Nationals will be May 5-7 at Reid Arena on the campus of Colorado College in Colorado Springs. The event will feature up to 12 men’s and 16 women’s teams vying for national titles. Villanova's Christina, Lucy, Zanai & Maddie are headed to Colorado Springs May 5-7 to compete.

Hunter Dickinson update following Kentucky Basketball visit - A Sea Of Blue

The waiting game rolls on.

Bill Simmons thinks Josh hart is Knicks' 3rd best player | Basketball Network

Bill Simmons thinks Josh Hart is third in the Knicks' pecking order, presumably behind Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle.