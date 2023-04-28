The Sun’s Arizin: Villanova News & Links for April 28th

TGIF, it’s the last Friday of April- where the heck did the month go? Let’s wrap up the week with some links...

NCAA Bracketology - 2024 March Madness men's field predictions | ESPN

Updated on 4/25... The SEC schools -- particularly Alabama, Arkansas and Tennessee -- are hitting the portal hard. Throw in Texas A&M and the conference is well represented at the top of the bracket. Villanova is a 6-seed.

Ranking the top remaining transfers | Sports Illustrated

There are plenty of high-profile names remaining who are looking to land at some of the country’s biggest programs.

Lester Holt to deliver Villanova commencement speech | WHYY

Since 2015, Lester Holt has been the anchor of NBC Nightly News. He’ll be delivering the speech on May 19.

Men’s basketball coach George Halcovage III to make average of $445,000 annually | The Spectrum

Halcovage, a former Villanova men’s basketball assistant under Jay Wright, was hired for his first head coaching job in late March.

Former Knick, N.J. native Tim Thomas provided words of wisdom to Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson | nj.com

Tim Thomas, the former Paterson Catholic star and current Paramus Catholic coach, gave Knicks guard Jalen Brunson some words of advice.

Why Baker Dunleavy traded his head coaching gig for new general manager role at Villanova | Sporting News

Baker Dunleavy went 20-12 in his sixth year as the head coach at Quinnipiac, but hung up his whistle for a newly created general manager position at Villanova.