2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Odds: Duke is the early favorite

The Duke Blue Devils are the early favorite to win the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship according to DraftKings at +1000. Kentucky (+1200) and UConn (+1400) follow with Kansas and Marquette rounding out the top five at +1600.
Villanova is tallied with the 20th best odds at +4000.
The rest of the BIG EAST:
- Creighton +2200
- Xavier +4400
- St. John’s, Providence +10000
- Seton Hall +25000
- Georgetown +30000
- Butler +40000
- DePaul +100000
The four Regional Finals will be held in Boston (East), Dallas (South), Detroit (Midwest), and Los Angeles (West). The Final Four and National Championship will take place in Phoenix, Arizona at State Farm Stadium on April 6 and 8, 2024.
