Sources: Villanova to play at Kansas State in Big East - Big 12 Battle

According to CBS Sports Jon Rothstein’s sources, Villanova will be traveling to Manhattan, KS to face the Kansas State Wildcats as a part of the Big East - Big 12 Battle.

NEWS: Matchups are set for 2023 Big East-Big 12 Battle, per sources.



UConn at Kansas

Texas at Marquette

Houston at Xavier

Villanova at Kansas St

SJU at WVU

Creighton at Oklahoma St

PC at OU

Iowa St at DePaul

TT at Butler

TCU at Georgetown

SHU at Baylorhttps://t.co/hh8DYclOKM — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 5, 2023

Last season, Villanova defeated Oklahoma in the inter-conference battle. Additionally, ‘Nova traveled to Waco to play Baylor in 2022, in 2021 ‘Nova played the Texas Longhorn in Austin, and defeated then #1 Kansas in the 2019-20 season in previous seasons of the Battle.

Kansas State finished #22 in KenPom at the end of the 2023 season. Their season concluded in the Elite 8 with their loss to Florida Atlantic.

Historically, Villanova is 1-0 against K-State. That lone game occurred in December 1940.

