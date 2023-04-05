Sources: Villanova to play at Kansas State in Big East - Big 12 Battle

According to CBS Sports Jon Rothstein’s sources, Villanova will be traveling to Manhattan, KS to face the Kansas State Wildcats as a part of the Big East - Big 12 Battle.
NEWS: Matchups are set for 2023 Big East-Big 12 Battle, per sources.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 5, 2023
Last season, Villanova defeated Oklahoma in the inter-conference battle. Additionally, ‘Nova traveled to Waco to play Baylor in 2022, in 2021 ‘Nova played the Texas Longhorn in Austin, and defeated then #1 Kansas in the 2019-20 season in previous seasons of the Battle.
Kansas State finished #22 in KenPom at the end of the 2023 season. Their season concluded in the Elite 8 with their loss to Florida Atlantic.
Historically, Villanova is 1-0 against K-State. That lone game occurred in December 1940.
According to Rothstein, the matchups and dates are as follows...
- UConn at Kansas
- Texas at Marquette
- Houston at Xavier
- St. John’s at West Virginia
- Creighton at Oklahoma St
- Providence at Oklahoma
- Iowa St at DePaul
- Texas Tech at Butler
- TCU at Georgetown
- Seton Hall at Baylor
