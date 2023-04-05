 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sources: Villanova to play at Kansas State in Big East - Big 12 Battle

It’s a Battle of the Wildcats in Manhattan (KS)

By Mike J.
/ new
Kentucky v Kansas State Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

According to CBS Sports Jon Rothstein’s sources, Villanova will be traveling to Manhattan, KS to face the Kansas State Wildcats as a part of the Big East - Big 12 Battle.

Last season, Villanova defeated Oklahoma in the inter-conference battle. Additionally, ‘Nova traveled to Waco to play Baylor in 2022, in 2021 ‘Nova played the Texas Longhorn in Austin, and defeated then #1 Kansas in the 2019-20 season in previous seasons of the Battle.

Kansas State finished #22 in KenPom at the end of the 2023 season. Their season concluded in the Elite 8 with their loss to Florida Atlantic.

Historically, Villanova is 1-0 against K-State. That lone game occurred in December 1940.

According to Rothstein, the matchups and dates are as follows...

  • UConn at Kansas
  • Texas at Marquette
  • Houston at Xavier
  • St. John’s at West Virginia
  • Creighton at Oklahoma St
  • Providence at Oklahoma
  • Iowa St at DePaul
  • Texas Tech at Butler
  • TCU at Georgetown
  • Seton Hall at Baylor

