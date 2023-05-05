The Sun’s Arizin: Villanova News & Notes for Cinco de Mayo

Villanova’s opportunity with the nation’s top transfer in the portal, Hunter Dickinson, is over as the [former] Michigan Wolverine has selected Kansas. It’s Friday though, so wrap up the week and head out for a great weekend!

All-American Hunter Dickinson transfers to Kansas over Kentucky, Villanova | The Athletic

Dickinson took official visits to Kansas, Kentucky and Villanova.

Villanova Wildcats Brooklyn Ostrowski, Madison Ostrowski share sisterly bond | Inquirer

“Her successes feel like they’re mine, and my successes feel like they’re hers," said Madison Ostrowski, a freshman outfielder. Older sister Brooklyn Ostrowski is a redshirt sophomore utility player.

Cam Whitmore Would be a Steal for OKC | SI.com

Oklahoma City could use a dynamic wing to add depth to a thinner position, and Cam Whitmore could be the best option.

Villanova Athletics Has 12 Varsity Sport Programs Earn a 1000 NCAA Academic Progress Rate Score | Villanova University

INDIANAPOLIS—Newly released data on the NCAA Academic Progress Rate (APR) showed Villanova continuing to rank among the elite Division I institutions for the academic

Jay Wright feels like a proud father watching Villanova stars tear up NBA playoffs | FOX Sports

Before Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Kyle Lowry were marquee names in the NBA playoffs, they were Jay Wright's wide-eyed players at Villanova.

Philly native Denae Carter announces her basketball commitment to Villanova | Inquirer

The 6-foot forward from St. Basil Academy will join a Villanova hoops team that ended this past season with a Sweet 16 run in the NCAA Tournament.

From A Villanova dorm Room To Sharing The Court With WNBA Veteran | D210SPORTS

Maddy Siegrist is taking on the challenge of becoming a WNBA superstar. She showed intensity and grittiness at Villanova and wants to make that translate onto the Dallas Wings court.

Matt Campbell Named BIG EAST Midfielder of the Year | Villanova University

On the eve of the BIG EAST Championship the conference announced its men's lacrosse postseason awards on Wednesday afternoon with Villanova well-represented