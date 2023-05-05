 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Sun’s Arizin: Villanova News & Notes for Cinco de Mayo

‘Nova lost the battle for prized transfer, Hunter Dickinson

By Mike J.
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

St. Thomas of Villanova Church on the campus of Villanova University, Villanova, PA, USA.
St. Thomas of Villanova Church on the campus of Villanova University, Villanova, PA, USA.
Creative Commons

Villanova’s opportunity with the nation’s top transfer in the portal, Hunter Dickinson, is over as the [former] Michigan Wolverine has selected Kansas. It’s Friday though, so wrap up the week and head out for a great weekend!

All-American Hunter Dickinson transfers to Kansas over Kentucky, Villanova | The Athletic
Dickinson took official visits to Kansas, Kentucky and Villanova.

Villanova Wildcats Brooklyn Ostrowski, Madison Ostrowski share sisterly bond | Inquirer
“Her successes feel like they’re mine, and my successes feel like they’re hers," said Madison Ostrowski, a freshman outfielder. Older sister Brooklyn Ostrowski is a redshirt sophomore utility player.

Cam Whitmore Would be a Steal for OKC | SI.com
Oklahoma City could use a dynamic wing to add depth to a thinner position, and Cam Whitmore could be the best option.

Villanova Athletics Has 12 Varsity Sport Programs Earn a 1000 NCAA Academic Progress Rate Score | Villanova University
INDIANAPOLIS—Newly released data on the NCAA Academic Progress Rate (APR) showed Villanova continuing to rank among the elite Division I institutions for the academic

Jay Wright feels like a proud father watching Villanova stars tear up NBA playoffs | FOX Sports
Before Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Kyle Lowry were marquee names in the NBA playoffs, they were Jay Wright's wide-eyed players at Villanova.

Philly native Denae Carter announces her basketball commitment to Villanova | Inquirer
The 6-foot forward from St. Basil Academy will join a Villanova hoops team that ended this past season with a Sweet 16 run in the NCAA Tournament.

From A Villanova dorm Room To Sharing The Court With WNBA Veteran | D210SPORTS
Maddy Siegrist is taking on the challenge of becoming a WNBA superstar. She showed intensity and grittiness at Villanova and wants to make that translate onto the Dallas Wings court.

Matt Campbell Named BIG EAST Midfielder of the Year | Villanova University
On the eve of the BIG EAST Championship the conference announced its men's lacrosse postseason awards on Wednesday afternoon with Villanova well-represented

More From VU Hoops

Loading comments...