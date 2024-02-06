State of the Nova Nation podcast: Bubble Week Begins

The State of the Nova Nation podcast releases new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday morning.

You may also listen to the podcast for free on a variety of platforms, including iTunes/Apple Podcasts and Spotify (a bit later in the day)!

Episode Description: Emma and Pat take you through Villanova’s 68-50 win over the Providence Friars on Sunday night. The duo discuss if the win was more fueled from the Friars lack of firepower or Villanova’s defense, Kim English’s reaction, the balanced offensive attack as well as the impact of Lance Ware and more. Be sure to subscribe to the show, leave a rating and follow us on X @SoNNpod.

If the embedded player doesn’t load below, you may also listen to the episode by clicking here.