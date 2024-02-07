 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Villanova vs. Xavier- Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch

‘Nova looks to win their second in a row,

By Mike J.
Villanova v Butler Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Wednesday, February 7, 2024
7:00pm ET

Villanova Wildcats (12-10, 5-6) vs.
Xavier Musketeers (12-10, 6-5)

KenPom: Villanova: 39 | Xavier: 37
Where: Cintas Center | Cincinnati, OH

TV/Streaming: FS1

Odds by DraftKings: Villanova +3.5
Villanova looks for a two-game win streak as they head to Cincy to take on the Xavier Musketeers.

This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun...and remember, we cannot condone the posting of illegal streams in the game thread. If we see them posted, we will be obligated to remove them. If you need to share them, contact each other via email, Twitter, etc.

We’ll have a recap posted shortly after the game.

