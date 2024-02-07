Villanova vs. Xavier- Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch

Villanova looks for a two-game win streak as they head to Cincy to take on the Xavier Musketeers.

This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun...and remember, we cannot condone the posting of illegal streams in the game thread. If we see them posted, we will be obligated to remove them. If you need to share them, contact each other via email, Twitter, etc.

We’ll have a recap posted shortly after the game.