Big East final standings, tournament schedule, bracket

After an exciting regular season, the stage is set for the Big East Tournament to make its glorious return to Madison Square Garden — with fans in attendance for the first time in two years.

Here’s a look at the final standings and tournament seeding for the Big East Tournament, which is set to begin with the three opening-round games on Wednesday. Who will raise the trophy on Saturday night?

2022 Big East final standings, tournament seeds

Name (Overall record, Big East record)

Providence (24-4, 14-3) Villanova (23-7, 16-4) UConn (22-8, 13-6) Creighton (20-10, 12-7) Marquette (19-11, 11-8) Seton Hall (20-9, 11-8) St. John’s (16-14, 8-11) Xavier (18-12, 8-11) Butler (13-18, 6-14) DePaul (15-15, 6-14) Georgetown (6-24, 0-19)

2022 Big East Tournament schedule

Wednesday, March 9

Opening round (All games on FS1)

No. 8 Xavier vs. No. 9 Butler, 4:30 p.m. ET

No. 7 St. John’s vs. No. 10 DePaul, 7 p.m. ET

No. 6 Seton Hall vs. No. 11 Georgetown, 9:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 10

Quarterfinals (All games on FS1)

No. 1 Providence vs. Xavier/Butler winner, 12 p.m. ET

No. 4 Creighton vs. No. 5 Marquette, 2:30 p.m. ET

No. 2 Villanova vs. St. John’s/DePaul winner, 7 p.m. ET

No. 3 UConn vs. Seton Hall/Georgetown winner, 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, March 11

Semifinals (All games on FS1)

Providence/Xavier/Butler winner vs. Creighton/Marquette winner, 6:30 p.m.

Villanova/St. John’s/DePaul winner vs. UConn/Seton Hall/Georgetown winner, 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 12

Championship game on FOX

Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m. ET

2022 Big East Tournament bracket

ᴡᴇ ʜᴀᴠᴇ ᴀ ʙʀᴀᴄᴋᴇᴛ.



See you at @TheGarden. pic.twitter.com/h8DVUGa73x — BIG EAST MBB (@BIGEASTMBB) March 6, 2022