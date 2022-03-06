Big East final standings, tournament schedule, bracket

After an exciting regular season, the stage is set for the Big East Tournament to make its glorious return to Madison Square Garden — with fans in attendance for the first time in two years.
Here’s a look at the final standings and tournament seeding for the Big East Tournament, which is set to begin with the three opening-round games on Wednesday. Who will raise the trophy on Saturday night?
2022 Big East final standings, tournament seeds
Name (Overall record, Big East record)
- Providence (24-4, 14-3)
- Villanova (23-7, 16-4)
- UConn (22-8, 13-6)
- Creighton (20-10, 12-7)
- Marquette (19-11, 11-8)
- Seton Hall (20-9, 11-8)
- St. John’s (16-14, 8-11)
- Xavier (18-12, 8-11)
- Butler (13-18, 6-14)
- DePaul (15-15, 6-14)
- Georgetown (6-24, 0-19)
2022 Big East Tournament schedule
Wednesday, March 9
Opening round (All games on FS1)
No. 8 Xavier vs. No. 9 Butler, 4:30 p.m. ET
No. 7 St. John’s vs. No. 10 DePaul, 7 p.m. ET
No. 6 Seton Hall vs. No. 11 Georgetown, 9:30 p.m. ET
Thursday, March 10
Quarterfinals (All games on FS1)
No. 1 Providence vs. Xavier/Butler winner, 12 p.m. ET
No. 4 Creighton vs. No. 5 Marquette, 2:30 p.m. ET
No. 2 Villanova vs. St. John’s/DePaul winner, 7 p.m. ET
No. 3 UConn vs. Seton Hall/Georgetown winner, 9:30 p.m. ET
Friday, March 11
Semifinals (All games on FS1)
Providence/Xavier/Butler winner vs. Creighton/Marquette winner, 6:30 p.m.
Villanova/St. John’s/DePaul winner vs. UConn/Seton Hall/Georgetown winner, 9 p.m. ET
Saturday, March 12
Championship game on FOX
Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m. ET
2022 Big East Tournament bracket
ᴡᴇ ʜᴀᴠᴇ ᴀ ʙʀᴀᴄᴋᴇᴛ.— BIG EAST MBB (@BIGEASTMBB) March 6, 2022
See you at @TheGarden. pic.twitter.com/h8DVUGa73x
