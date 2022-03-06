 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Big East final standings, tournament schedule, bracket

The stage is set for the Big East Tournament to make a glorious return to Madison Square Garden — with fans.

Here’s a look at the final standings and tournament seeding for the Big East Tournament, which is set to begin with the three opening-round games on Wednesday. Who will raise the trophy on Saturday night?

2022 Big East final standings, tournament seeds

Name (Overall record, Big East record)

  1. Providence (24-4, 14-3)
  2. Villanova (23-7, 16-4)
  3. UConn (22-8, 13-6)
  4. Creighton (20-10, 12-7)
  5. Marquette (19-11, 11-8)
  6. Seton Hall (20-9, 11-8)
  7. St. John’s (16-14, 8-11)
  8. Xavier (18-12, 8-11)
  9. Butler (13-18, 6-14)
  10. DePaul (15-15, 6-14)
  11. Georgetown (6-24, 0-19)

2022 Big East Tournament schedule

Wednesday, March 9

Opening round (All games on FS1)

No. 8 Xavier vs. No. 9 Butler, 4:30 p.m. ET
No. 7 St. John’s vs. No. 10 DePaul, 7 p.m. ET
No. 6 Seton Hall vs. No. 11 Georgetown, 9:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 10

Quarterfinals (All games on FS1)

No. 1 Providence vs. Xavier/Butler winner, 12 p.m. ET
No. 4 Creighton vs. No. 5 Marquette, 2:30 p.m. ET
No. 2 Villanova vs. St. John’s/DePaul winner, 7 p.m. ET
No. 3 UConn vs. Seton Hall/Georgetown winner, 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, March 11

Semifinals (All games on FS1)

Providence/Xavier/Butler winner vs. Creighton/Marquette winner, 6:30 p.m.
Villanova/St. John’s/DePaul winner vs. UConn/Seton Hall/Georgetown winner, 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 12

Championship game on FOX

Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m. ET

2022 Big East Tournament bracket

