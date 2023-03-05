Big East final standings, 2023 tournament schedule, bracket

The postseason is officially here and the 2023 Big East Tournament is set to tip-off this week at Madison Square Garden. Expect plenty of tight battles and some early-March madness.
Here’s a look at the final standings and tournament seeding for the Big East Tournament, which is set to begin with the three opening-round games on Wednesday. Who will raise the trophy on Saturday night?
2023 Big East final standings, tournament seeds
Name (Overall record, Big East record)
- Marquette (25-6, 17-3)
- Xavier (23-8, 15-5)
- Creighton (20-11, 14-6)
- UConn (24-7, 13-7)
- Providence (21-10, 13-7)
- Villanova (16-15, 10-10)
- Seton Hall (17-14, 10-10)
- St. John’s (17-14, 7-13)
- Butler (14-17, 6-14)
- DePaul (9-22, 3-17)
- Georgetown (7-24, 2-18)
2023 Big East Tournament schedule
Wednesday, March 8
Opening round (All games on FS1)
No. 8 St. John’s vs. No. 9 Butler, 3 p.m. ET
No. 7 Seton Hall vs. No. 10 DePaul, 5:30 p.m. ET
No. 6 Villanova vs. No. 11 Georgetown, 8 p.m. ET
Thursday, March 9
Quarterfinals (All games on FS1)
No. 1 Marquette vs. St. John’s/Butler winner, 12 p.m. ET
No. 4 UConn vs. No. 5 Providence, 2:30 p.m. ET
No. 2 Xavier vs. Seton Hall/DePaul winner, 7 p.m. ET
No. 3 Creighton vs. Villanova/Georgetown winner, 9:30 p.m. ET
Friday, March 10
Semifinals (All games on FS1)
Marquette/St. John’s/Butler winner vs. UConn/Providence winner, 6:30 p.m.
Xavier/Seton Hall/DePaul winner vs. Creighton/Villanova/Georgetown winner, 9 p.m. ET
Saturday, March 11
Championship game on FOX
Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m. ET
2023 Big East Tournament bracket
See you at @TheGarden. pic.twitter.com/rdCMlLK81q— BIG EAST MBB (@BIGEASTMBB) March 5, 2023
