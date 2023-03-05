Big East final standings, 2023 tournament schedule, bracket

The postseason is officially here and the 2023 Big East Tournament is set to tip-off this week at Madison Square Garden. Expect plenty of tight battles and some early-March madness.

Here’s a look at the final standings and tournament seeding for the Big East Tournament, which is set to begin with the three opening-round games on Wednesday. Who will raise the trophy on Saturday night?

2023 Big East final standings, tournament seeds

Name (Overall record, Big East record)

Marquette (25-6, 17-3) Xavier (23-8, 15-5) Creighton (20-11, 14-6) UConn (24-7, 13-7) Providence (21-10, 13-7) Villanova (16-15, 10-10) Seton Hall (17-14, 10-10) St. John’s (17-14, 7-13) Butler (14-17, 6-14) DePaul (9-22, 3-17) Georgetown (7-24, 2-18)

2023 Big East Tournament schedule

Wednesday, March 8

Opening round (All games on FS1)

No. 8 St. John’s vs. No. 9 Butler, 3 p.m. ET

No. 7 Seton Hall vs. No. 10 DePaul, 5:30 p.m. ET

No. 6 Villanova vs. No. 11 Georgetown, 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 9

Quarterfinals (All games on FS1)

No. 1 Marquette vs. St. John’s/Butler winner, 12 p.m. ET

No. 4 UConn vs. No. 5 Providence, 2:30 p.m. ET

No. 2 Xavier vs. Seton Hall/DePaul winner, 7 p.m. ET

No. 3 Creighton vs. Villanova/Georgetown winner, 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, March 10

Semifinals (All games on FS1)

Marquette/St. John’s/Butler winner vs. UConn/Providence winner, 6:30 p.m.

Xavier/Seton Hall/DePaul winner vs. Creighton/Villanova/Georgetown winner, 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 11

Championship game on FOX

Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m. ET

2023 Big East Tournament bracket