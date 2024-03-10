Villanova’s Dixon named to All-Big East Second Team; 2024 awards announced

The Big East announced its annual all-conference teams, and Villanova has one representative among the Big East’s best.
Villanova forward Eric Dixon earned All-Big East Second Team honors for the second straight season.
Dixon led the Wildcats with 16.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He shot 47.0% overall and 36.2% from deep.
Individual awards such as Big East Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player, Sixth Man Award and Sportsmanship Award, will be announced on Monday morning.
Meanwhile, the major individual awards, including Big East Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Freshman of the Year and Scholar-Athlete of the Year will be announced on Wednesday afternoon, before the start of the Big East Tournament.
Here are is the full list of All-Big East players for the 2023-24 season.
All-Big East first team
Devin Carter, Jr., G, Providence
Tyler Kolek, Sr., G, Marquette
Tristen Newton, Gr., G, UConn
Kadary Richmond, Sr., G, Seton Hall
Baylor Scheierman, Sr., G, Creighton
Cam Spencer, Gr., G, UConn
All-Big East second team
Trey Alexander, Jr., G, Creighton
Eric Dixon, R-Jr., F, Villanova
Oso Ighodaro, Sr., F, Marquette
Daniss Jenkins, Gr., G, St. John’s
Ryan Kalkbrenner, Sr., C, Creighton
All-Big East honorable mention
Donovan Clingan, So., C, UConn
Josh Oduro, Gr., F, Providence
Quincy Olivari, Gr., G, Xavier
Big East All-Freshman Team
Rich Barron, G/F, Providence
Finley Bizjack, G, UConn
Stephon Castle, G, UConn
Isaiah Coleman, G, Seton Hall
Trey Green, G, Xavier
Dailyn Swain, G/F, Xavier
Loading comments...