Villanova’s Dixon named to All-Big East Second Team; 2024 awards announced

The Big East announced its annual all-conference teams, and Villanova has one representative among the Big East’s best.

Villanova forward Eric Dixon earned All-Big East Second Team honors for the second straight season.

Dixon led the Wildcats with 16.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He shot 47.0% overall and 36.2% from deep.

Individual awards such as Big East Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player, Sixth Man Award and Sportsmanship Award, will be announced on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, the major individual awards, including Big East Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Freshman of the Year and Scholar-Athlete of the Year will be announced on Wednesday afternoon, before the start of the Big East Tournament.

Here are is the full list of All-Big East players for the 2023-24 season.

All-Big East first team

Devin Carter, Jr., G, Providence

Tyler Kolek, Sr., G, Marquette

Tristen Newton, Gr., G, UConn

Kadary Richmond, Sr., G, Seton Hall

Baylor Scheierman, Sr., G, Creighton

Cam Spencer, Gr., G, UConn

All-Big East second team

Trey Alexander, Jr., G, Creighton

Eric Dixon, R-Jr., F, Villanova

Oso Ighodaro, Sr., F, Marquette

Daniss Jenkins, Gr., G, St. John’s

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Sr., C, Creighton

All-Big East honorable mention

Donovan Clingan, So., C, UConn

Josh Oduro, Gr., F, Providence

Quincy Olivari, Gr., G, Xavier

Big East All-Freshman Team

Rich Barron, G/F, Providence

Finley Bizjack, G, UConn

Stephon Castle, G, UConn

Isaiah Coleman, G, Seton Hall

Trey Green, G, Xavier

Dailyn Swain, G/F, Xavier