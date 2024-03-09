 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Big East final standings, 2024 tournament schedule, bracket

With the conclusion of the 2023-24 regular season, the stage is set for the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden.

By Eugene Rapay
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament-Creighton vs Villanova Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The postseason is officially here and the 2024 Big East Tournament is set to tip-off this week at Madison Square Garden. Expect plenty of tight battles and some early-March madness.

Here’s a look at the final standings and tournament seedings for the Big East Tournament, which is set to begin with the three opening-round games on Wednesday. Who will raise the trophy on Saturday night?

2024 Big East final standings, tournament seeds

Name (Overall record, Big East record)

  1. UConn (28-3, 18-2)
  2. Creighton (23-8, 14-6)
  3. Marquette (23-8, 14-6)
  4. Seton Hall (19-11, 12-7)
  5. St. John’s (19-12, 11-9)
  6. Villanova (17-14, 10-10)
  7. Providence (19-12, 10-10)
  8. Butler (18-13, 9-11)
  9. Xavier (15-16, 9-11)
  10. Georgetown (9-22, 2-18)
  11. DePaul (3-27, 0-19)

2024 Big East Tournament schedule

Wednesday, March 13

Opening round (All games FS1)

No. 8 Butler vs. No. 9 Xavier, 4 p.m. ET
No. 7 Providence vs. No. 10 Georgetown, 6:30 p.m. ET
No. 6 Villanova vs. No. 11 DePaul, 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 14

Quarterfinals (All games on FS1)

No. 1 UConn vs. Butler/Xavier winner, 12 p.m. ET
No. 4 Seton Hall vs. No. 5 St. John’s, 2:30 p.m. ET
No. 2 Creighton vs. Providence/Georgetown winner, 7 p.m. ET
No. 3 Marquette vs. Villanova/DePaul winner, 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, March 15

Semifinals

UConn/Butler/Xavier winner vs. Seton Hall/St. John’s winner, 5:30 p.m. ET on FOX
Creighton/Providence/Georgetown winner vs. Marquette/Villanova/DePaul winner, 8 p.m. ET on FS1

Saturday, March 16

Championship game on FOX

Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m. ET

2024 Big East Tournament bracket

