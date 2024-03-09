Big East final standings, 2024 tournament schedule, bracket

The postseason is officially here and the 2024 Big East Tournament is set to tip-off this week at Madison Square Garden. Expect plenty of tight battles and some early-March madness.

Here’s a look at the final standings and tournament seedings for the Big East Tournament, which is set to begin with the three opening-round games on Wednesday. Who will raise the trophy on Saturday night?

2024 Big East final standings, tournament seeds

Name (Overall record, Big East record)

UConn (28-3, 18-2) Creighton (23-8, 14-6) Marquette (23-8, 14-6) Seton Hall (19-11, 12-7) St. John’s (19-12, 11-9) Villanova (17-14, 10-10) Providence (19-12, 10-10) Butler (18-13, 9-11) Xavier (15-16, 9-11) Georgetown (9-22, 2-18) DePaul (3-27, 0-19)

2024 Big East Tournament schedule

Wednesday, March 13

Opening round (All games FS1)

No. 8 Butler vs. No. 9 Xavier, 4 p.m. ET

No. 7 Providence vs. No. 10 Georgetown, 6:30 p.m. ET

No. 6 Villanova vs. No. 11 DePaul, 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 14

Quarterfinals (All games on FS1)

No. 1 UConn vs. Butler/Xavier winner, 12 p.m. ET

No. 4 Seton Hall vs. No. 5 St. John’s, 2:30 p.m. ET

No. 2 Creighton vs. Providence/Georgetown winner, 7 p.m. ET

No. 3 Marquette vs. Villanova/DePaul winner, 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, March 15

Semifinals

UConn/Butler/Xavier winner vs. Seton Hall/St. John’s winner, 5:30 p.m. ET on FOX

Creighton/Providence/Georgetown winner vs. Marquette/Villanova/DePaul winner, 8 p.m. ET on FS1

Saturday, March 16

Championship game on FOX

Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m. ET

2024 Big East Tournament bracket