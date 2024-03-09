Big East final standings, 2024 tournament schedule, bracket

The postseason is officially here and the 2024 Big East Tournament is set to tip-off this week at Madison Square Garden. Expect plenty of tight battles and some early-March madness.
Here’s a look at the final standings and tournament seedings for the Big East Tournament, which is set to begin with the three opening-round games on Wednesday. Who will raise the trophy on Saturday night?
2024 Big East final standings, tournament seeds
Name (Overall record, Big East record)
- UConn (28-3, 18-2)
- Creighton (23-8, 14-6)
- Marquette (23-8, 14-6)
- Seton Hall (19-11, 12-7)
- St. John’s (19-12, 11-9)
- Villanova (17-14, 10-10)
- Providence (19-12, 10-10)
- Butler (18-13, 9-11)
- Xavier (15-16, 9-11)
- Georgetown (9-22, 2-18)
- DePaul (3-27, 0-19)
2024 Big East Tournament schedule
Wednesday, March 13
Opening round (All games FS1)
No. 8 Butler vs. No. 9 Xavier, 4 p.m. ET
No. 7 Providence vs. No. 10 Georgetown, 6:30 p.m. ET
No. 6 Villanova vs. No. 11 DePaul, 9 p.m. ET
Thursday, March 14
Quarterfinals (All games on FS1)
No. 1 UConn vs. Butler/Xavier winner, 12 p.m. ET
No. 4 Seton Hall vs. No. 5 St. John’s, 2:30 p.m. ET
No. 2 Creighton vs. Providence/Georgetown winner, 7 p.m. ET
No. 3 Marquette vs. Villanova/DePaul winner, 9:30 p.m. ET
Friday, March 15
Semifinals
UConn/Butler/Xavier winner vs. Seton Hall/St. John’s winner, 5:30 p.m. ET on FOX
Creighton/Providence/Georgetown winner vs. Marquette/Villanova/DePaul winner, 8 p.m. ET on FS1
Saturday, March 16
Championship game on FOX
Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m. ET
2024 Big East Tournament bracket
